By Trend

Food production in Uzbekistan decreased by 6.7 percent in 2017 and amounted to 23.1 trillion soums in value terms, the Uzbek Food Industry Holding told Trend.

The food industry’s share in the total industrial production decreased from 20 percent in 2016 to 16 percent last year, the company said.

At the same time, growth was observed in many indicators in food production. In particular, meat production grew 5 percent and amounted to 2.3 million tons, milk production grew 3.9 percent to 10.1 million tons, production of eggs grew 7.4 percent to 6.6 billion pieces, production of canned fruits and vegetables grew 10.8 percent to 161,000 tons, vegetable oil production grew 5.4 percent to 207,900 tons.

The Uzbek Food Industry Holding was established February 2016 and brings together about 180 food industry facilities in all regions of Uzbekistan.

As part of the food industry development program for 2016-2020, Uzbekistan plans to draw almost $600 million, including $163.5 million through foreign investments and loans.

(8,175.77 soums = $1 on Feb. 1)

