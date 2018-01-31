By Trend

A meeting of the Board of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) has been held in Ashgabat, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message on January 31.

The work plan of IFAS Executive Committee for the period of Turkmenistan’s chairmanship was approved and preparations for the meeting of the Council of Heads of IFAS founding states were discussed during the meeting.

The Program of Action for assistance to the countries of the Aral Sea basin was also approved. Its main goal is to improve the water, ecological and socio-economic situation.

Moreover, the decision on establishment of national and regional expert groups was agreed upon in order to hold consultations with international organizations and partners.

Turkmenistan will chair the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in 2017-2019.

---

