By Trend

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) may assist Tajikistan in lending to its private sector, TajikTA news agency reported.

The issue was discussed on Jan. 29, at the meeting of Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan Jamshed Nurmahmadzoda with Chairman of the Management Board of the EDB Andrei Belianinov.

During the conversation, the sides considered possibilities of opening EDB accounts in the National Bank of Tajikistan, conducting swap (an agreement between two parties to exchange sequences of cash flows for a set period of time) operations.

Nurmahmadzoda said that the proposals will be studied, and then the transition to a new level of cooperation, including in the sphere of supporting the Tajik banking system, will be offered.

The sides also discussed issues of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the development of the national economy and banks.

The EDB is an international financial institution established to promote economic growth in its member states, extend trade and economic ties among them, and support integration in Eurasia through investment.

The bank was established by Russia and Kazakhstan in 2006. The bank currently has six member states located in both Asia and Europe, including Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz