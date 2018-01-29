By Kamila Aliyeva

Uzbekistan introduced a state standard for Good Agricultural Practice (G.A.P.) with the aim to simplify conditions for entering foreign markets for local agricultural producers.

A state standard for Good Agricultural Practice (G.A.P.) has been developed on the basis of the requirements of the GLOBALG.A.P. international standard and approved in Uzbekistan for the first time.

As a result, local companies can obtain an international certificate GLOBALG.A.P. for entering the world market in a shorter period and at lower cost.

GLOBALG.A.P. is a recognized international system of standards for ensuring the safety of grown agricultural products and matching the entire technological chain of production with modern quality and technical requirements.

Currently, the GLOBALG.A.P. system has certified agricultural producers in more than 124 countries around the world, and the total number of farms that have certificates exceeds 180,000, of which 75 percent is crop products (vegetables and fruits).

To enter the world market, food producers need to ensure that their product is grown in safe conditions and in accordance with environmental requirements. They need to comply with the standards of chemicals and rational use of natural resources, while taking care of employees and the environment.

The availability of the GLOBALG.A.P. certificate for many foreign companies is one of the important conditions for trading agricultural products.

International retail chains and supermarkets are interested in purchasing products quality of which is confirmed by international standards.

The certificate confirms the conformity of the grown products with all the quality requirements, which undoubtedly contributes to the increase of customer loyalty and sales growth.

Previously, Uzbek producers of agricultural goods had to apply to foreign companies for certification of products according to the GLOBALG.A.P. standard.

Currently, certification can be carried out by local bodies. This innovation reduces financial costs and time for obtaining a certificate, and also creates an opportunity for producers to pay in local currency.

Compliance with the GLOBALG.A.P. standard will simplify access to foreign markets for farmers and increase revenues.

The volume of exports of fruits and vegetables in 2017 from Uzbekistan amounted to $708.8 million, which is almost 15 percent more than in 2016.

Agreements on the supply of fruit and vegetable products for 2018 and 2019 were previously signed with South Korea, China, Saudi Arabia, the U.S., Indonesia, Germany and other countries.

Uzbekzokovaktholding earlier announced its plans to expand the geography of exports to the countries of Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North and Latin America.

The plans for 2018 also include creation of a network of logistics centers for further export, where the preparation, labeling and packaging of products will be carried out, introduction of advanced technologies in production and processing, and creation of a unified system for exporters of agricultural products.

