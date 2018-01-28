By Trend

North Korea strongly condemned the United States Saturday for passing its own sanctions against the North, calling the sanctions a clear and reckless violation of its sovereignty, Yonhap reported.

"The so-called unilateral sanctions the United States has taken under its own sanctions law are a clear and wild violation of sovereignty under the international law that says a sovereign state can never be subject to the judicial power of another country under any circumstance and a serious provocation," an unidentified spokesperson from the North's foreign ministry said in a report carried by the country's official Korean Central News Agency.

The remarks came two days after Washington imposed fresh sanctions on dozens of North Korean entities, including 16 individuals and six North Korean vessels, for their alleged links to the North's nuclear and missile programs.

The North Korean official claimed the sanctions posed little threat to his country, as all other previous sanctions had.

"The U.S. should break away from its foolish way of thinking even now and give up its anachronistic hostile policy toward the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and its provocative actions that intensify tension on the Korean Peninsula," the official said.