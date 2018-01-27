By Trend

Following reports on a financial embezzlement case in Iran, Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has dismissed several managers.

“The violation of law that took place in the department of oil exploration was an act of thievery, not corruption,” Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said.

“I have dismissed several managers regarding the issue and I may dismiss more,” he added.

The minister highlighted that the decision on the dismissals does not mean that the dismissed individuals were involved in the crime.

The decision was made due to their failure to properly fulfill their tasks, he said.

Earlier in January, Zanghaneh said that the case of corruption was unearthed in the department of exploration of Oil Ministry.

The estimated volume of the corruption case is about 100 billion tomans (about $22.7 million at free market rates).

Saying that a worker of the department was involved in the case, the minister added that the suspect has fled the country and judiciary officials have contacted the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to extradite him.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz