By Trend

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Friday said Turkey will not "overlook" cross-border rockets fired by PYD/PKK from Syria, Anadolu reported.

Speaking at a meeting organized by Beyoglu Municipality in Istanbul, Yildirim said Turkey fought hard against Daesh in the 2,000-kilometer (1,242 miles) area during the Operation Euphrates Shield.

The prime minister touched upon recent rocket attacks fired from Syria by the PYD/PKK terror organization and implied any attacks against Turkey will be responded.

"In [southern] Hatay, Kilis [provinces], rockets are falling, bombs are being fired; constant harassment. What will we do now, will we overlook this?" said Yildirim.

In his remarks, Yildirim also criticized the U.S. for its arming the terror group.

“A big country like the U.S. has a huge army and potential, does it need terrorist organizations [for its operations in the region]?” the premier questioned.

He recalled the announcement by the U.S.-led international coalition against Daesh of establishing a 30,000-strong new border security force with the SDF/PKK -- a group largely controlled and manned by the PYD/PKK terrorist organization.

“This is clear hostility. Turkey will not allow this no matter who is behind it, regardless of its power and whatever the name it may have,” Yildirim said. “No new entity on Turkey's southern border is acceptable.”

