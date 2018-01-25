By Trend:

Chairman of the Turkmenhimiya state concern Nyyazly Nyyazlyev has been reprimanded.

The relevant decree “on unsatisfactory fulfillment of official duties, failure to ensure the implementation of set tasks” was signed by the country’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Main goal of Turkmenhimiya is to meet the needs of the national economy and the population of Turkmenistan in mineral fertilizers and chemical products, as well as to sell them abroad and make profit.

---

