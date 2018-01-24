By Trend

Representatives of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of procurement and maintenance of auto parts.

The parties discussed the issues of cooperation during the meeting in the building of Uzavtosanoat JSC with the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan headed by chief adviser to the Afghan president, Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi.

During the meeting, it was noted that there is high interest in products manufactured at Uzbekistan’s enterprises – GM Uzbekistan, SamAuto and JV MAN Auto Uzbekistan.

The Afghan side expressed hope that the products of Uzbek producers will soon appear in the trade house of Uzbekistan in Kabul.

Uzbekistan and Afghanistan also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in the automotive industry.

Qayoumi noted that Afghanistan is interested in further development of cooperation with Uzbekistan.



