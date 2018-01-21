Trend:

Expenses of the Fund for Reclamation of Irrigated Lands of Uzbekistan will amount to 553.4 billion soums in 2018, and it is planned to increase the fertility of lands by 276,000 hectares, the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources of Uzbekistan told Trend.

In particular, expenses for construction and restoration of land reclamation systems will amount to 496.4 billion soums (an 8.9 percent increase), including 241 billion soums for construction and reconstruction (a 21.7 percent increase), repair and restoration - 255.4 billion soums (22.2 percent increase).

Some 40 billion soums (5 percent decrease) are planned to be allocated for renewal of the land reclamation equipment fleet, 10 billion soums (a twofold increase) – for protective forest plantations, 2.5 billion soums (a 25 percent increase) – for introduction of a drip irrigation system.

The Fund for Reclamation of Irrigated Lands under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan was established in October 2007 by an appropriate decree of Uzbek president in order to render state support to agricultural producers through financing of activities to increase land fertility.

In the current year, the fund’s revenues will be formed at the expense of budgetary allocations in the amount of 300.8 billion soums, the receipt of a single land tax worth 227.5 billion soums, the return of borrowed funds, allocated by the Uzmeliomashlizing state leasing company in the amount of 25.1 billion soums.