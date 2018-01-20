By Trend:

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has echoed reports on a financial corruption case in his ministry, local media reported.

The estimated volume of the corruption case is about 100 billion tomans (about $22.7 million at free market rates), the minister said.

Zanganeh added that a worker of the department of oil exploration of the ministry was involved in the case.

The report added that the suspect has fled the country and judiciary officials have contacted the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to extradite him.

Over the past decade Iran has dealt with several embezzlement cases in the country.

In some cases the convicts of financial corruption cases have faced death penalty.

The case of billionaire Iranian businessman Babak Zanjani is among the biggest embezzlement cases in the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz