National industrial exhibition “Made in Uzbekistan” will be held in Bishkek in March.

The goal of the exhibition which will be held March 5-7, is to further improve and enhance cooperation, creation of good conditions for business partnership between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Participation of manufacturers, firms and companies related to electro-technical field, light and silk industry, leather goods, chemistry, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, alcohol, food industry, metallurgy, mining, tourism services field as well as masters of folk and applied arts are expected.

According to National Statistic Committee of Kyrgyzstan, trade turnover between countries in 2017 made $231.1 million which indicates an 80-percent increase compared to same period of 2016.

Kyrgyzystan exported to Uzbekistan goods worth $109 million, which is 17 percent more than the preceding year.

The volume of Uzbekistan’s import made $122.1 million, which is 2.6 times more, compared to the preceding year.

The sides plan to increase trade turnover to $500 million a year.

