By Trend

The National Fund of Kazakhstan received millions of dollars in 2017 as a result of sales of more than a hundred state-owned facilities, the Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov said at a government meeting, Kazakh media outlets reported.

In 2017, 190 state objects worth 108 billion tenge were privatized. The president of Kazakhstan previously repeatedly instructed that all finances received from privatization should be sent to the National Fund of the country.

The minister of finance confirmed that all the money received from sales of state facilities was sent to the National Fund of Kazakhstan.

"In January we will transfer 5 billion tenge more to the National Fund, the relevant decision and resolution have already been adopted. However, there are still some problems with the national holding companies, working with the Ministry of Economy," said Sultanov.

The minister also stressed that the number of active investors in the sector increased by 12 percent in previous year. In addition, the competitiveness at relevant auctions also increased.

(Exchange rate for 16.01.2018: $1 – 329 tenge)

