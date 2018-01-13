By Trend

Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has loaded and unloaded more than 1.593 million tons of oil products at its ports across the country over the last Iranian calendar month ending Dec. 21.

The figure has registered a sharp fall by 52.7 percent year-on-year compared to 3.369 million tons of oil products load, unloaded in the same month of the preceding year, according to the latest data available on the organization’s website.

The data indicates that 217,198 tons of oil products were unloaded at Iranian ports, 85.3 percent less year-on-year.

Meanwhile 1.376 million tons of oil products were loaded in the ports, which was 27.2 percent less compared to the 1-month period of the preceding year.

According the report, 10 ports including Abadan, Imam Khomeini, Amirabad, Anzali, Bushehr, Chabahar, Shahid Bahonar, Fereydunkenar, Qeshm and Lengeh were involved in oil products loading/unloading during the period.

In general, over 36.9 million tons of oil products have been loaded and unloaded at Iranian ports during the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017), indicating a 3.1 percent fall year-on-year.

Iranian ports saw loading and unloading of a total of 5.994 million tons of various goods and commodities, including food and metal products between Nov. 21 to Dec. 21, 51.4 percent less year-on-year.

In Total, over 114 million tons of various goods were loaded/unloaded at Iranian ports during the current fiscal year.

The volume is 0.9 percent less than the loaded/unloaded products in the same period of preceding year (started March 20, 2016).

