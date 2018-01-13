By Trend

Heads of administrations of Uzbekistan’s regions will travel abroad at least twice a year to study best practices in different spheres, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a meeting on activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In particular, best practices in the spheres of urban development and improvement, infrastructure development, the introduction of information and communication technologies, energy-saving technologies, industry, agriculture, education and healthcare will be studied.

Moreover, a national rating scale of investment attractiveness of the industries and regions of the country will be developed and implemented in Uzbekistan in order to assess the activities of respective leaders and their mobilization to solve specific problems.

The national rating scale will consist of eight ranges of the rating evaluation, in particular in the field of property registration, protection of intellectual property rights, simplification of building permits, export and import.

---

