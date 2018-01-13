By Trend

Information has been provided on the preparations for elections of members of parliament, as well as local authorities of Turkmenistan at a government meeting, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported Jan. 13.

Chairman of the Turkmen parliament Akja Nurberdiyewa also gave information about the ongoing work on further improvement of legislation and expansion of inter-parliamentary relations and exchange of experience.

The elections are scheduled to be held on March 25, 2018 in Turkmenistan.

The election campaign was started on Dec. 4, 2017.

