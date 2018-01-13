By Trend

In Kazakhstan, the gross output of agricultural products amounted to 4,097 trillion tenge in January-December 2017, which is 2.9 percent more than in 2016, the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan said in a message on Jan.13.



During the reporting period, the volume of output amounted to 1,807 trillion tenge for livestock (an increase of 3.9 percent compared to the previous year), crop production - 2,278 trillion tenge (an increase of 2.2 percent), services in the field of agriculture - 12 billion tenge.

The volume of meat production in January-December 2017 was 241,771 tons, which is 9.7 percent more than in 2016.

In the reporting period, milk was produced in the amount of 481,888 tons (an increase of 2 percent compared to the previous year), flour - 4,121,728 tons (an increase of 3.7 percent), bread - 720,510 tons (an increase of 1, 3 percent), croup - 70,535 tons (an increase of 22.6 percent).

Furthermore, the price for imported vegetables fall in price by 25 percent since the beginning of last year. Of the imported products, price for coffee jumped up -17.5 percent, tea - 10.8 percent, dairy products - 10.3 percent, pasta - 7 percent, poultry - 5.1 percent, medicines - 2 percent, 8 percent, vegetables have fallen in price - 25 percent, fruits and nuts - 2.4 percent.

