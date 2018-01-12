By Trend

Value of Iran’s textile and leather sector’s exports increased by 18 percent to $908 million during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017), Masoud Kamali Ardakani, director general of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran(TPOI) for exports development, said.

The sector covers textile and clothing products, shoe and leather products as well as carpet, Kamali Ardakani said, the press office of the TPOI said in a statement.

Iran exported $279 million worth of textile (23 percent increase) and clothing products‎ (32 percent increase), $117 million worth of shoe and leather products (14.5 percent increase) and $512 million worth of carpets (including hand-made carpet) in the 8-month period, he said.

The export of machine-made carpet increased by 10 percent, meanwhile the country’s hand-made carpet exports registered a rise by 28 percent in the period, the official added.

The US, Germany, Japan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, India, Italy and Pakistan are main destinations of Iran’s textile and leather sector’s exports.

The export of hand-made carpets to Germany and Japan increased by 66 percent in the period, Kamali Ardakani said.

He added that export of textile products to Turkey increased by 45 percent, clothing exports to Afghanistan rised by 37 percent and leather exports to India hiked by 157 percent.

