By Trend

Iran’s gas consumption during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017) has surpassed 178 billion cubic meters, Saeed Momeni, National Iranian Gas Company's(NIGC) director for gas supply, said.

The figure is 6.5 percent more compared to the first nine months of the last fiscal year, Momeni said, the Iranian oil ministry’s official website reported.

The NIGC delivered 515 million cubic meters of gas per day to various sectors including households, commercial sector, industry and power plants in the period, he said.

The volume was 493 mcm/d in the same period of the preceding year, he added.

The official said that the NIGC supplied 200 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas to power plants on a daily basis in the nine month period.

The country’s housing sector consumed about 147.4 mcm/d of gas in the first nine months of the current fiscal, he added.

He further said that commercial and small industry sector’s average daily gas consumption stood at 45 million cubic meters during the 9-month period, meanwhile it was about 103 million cubic meters per day for the country’s industry sector, Momeni said.

