Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that the US will pay for the damages his country suffered during the recent political unrests.

“They [the US] inflicted damages to us over the past days. They should know that we will not leave it without revenge,” Ayatollah Khamenei told a gathering of people on Tuesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei further added that the plots to overthrow the Islamic Republic have failed.

“Once again, the nation tells the US, Britain, and those who seek to overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran from abroad that you have failed and you will fail in the future too," the leader was quoted as saying by his official news website.

Iran saw turmoil and political unrests in several cities across the country, which eventually took the lives of at least 21, including the law enforcement forces.

The unrests began after some groups joined demonstrations to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

“All moves against us by the enemy over the past 40 years are attacks on the Islamic Revolution. The Revolution politically eradicated the enemy from Iran,” Khamenei added.

