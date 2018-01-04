By Trend

Starting from January 1, 2018, legal entities in Uzbekistan will pay land tax monthly in equal portions, the country’s State Tax Committee told Trend on January 4.

Before 2018, the land tax was paid quarterly in equal portions in Uzbekistan.

It will be necessary to submit land tax calculations for 2018 and make land tax payment for the first month of 2018 no later than January 10.

Legal entities, including non-residents, who own, possess, use or lease land plots pay land tax in Uzbekistan. The amount of tax is calculated according to the total area of land plot, except for the land occupied by water supply and sanitation facilities of settlements.

