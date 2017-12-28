By Trend

Uzbekistan Airways, the flag carrier of Uzbekistan, offers services on organizing and performing business aviation flights.

The company announced that those wishing can order charter flights by any type of aircraft from a small jet to a wide-body long-haul aircraft.

"Clients of the national airline, having chartered an aircraft, have opportunity to pick up any destination for flight at convenient departure time. Specialists will calculate and plan the organization of the charter flight," the company said.

The cost of the flight will depend on the aircraft class, duration of the flight and number of passengers.

In the near future, the airline company plans to create a new aerocomplex for business aviation on the basis of the airfield Tashkent-Vostochny. Here, a modern infrastructure, including hotels and business centers, will be created to service business aviation passengers at the highest level.

In the first half of 2017, Uzbekistan Airways transported more than a million passengers, or 4.3 percent more compared to the same period in 2016.

Uzbekistan Airways was established on January 28, 1992 upon the presidential decree. Today the airline performs regular flights to more than 40 cities around the world.

