By Trend

Over 200 employees of Uzbek internal affairs' agencies have been brought to criminal responsibility since early 2017, Interior Minister Pulat Bobodjonov said.

In addition, about 7,500 employees were brought to disciplinary responsibility in this period, the minister added.

He noted that there are employees in the ministry whose actions may cause justifiable complaints of citizens. Those employees are engaged in extortion, bribery and cast a shadow over the entire law enforcement system, he added.

“We will continue purposeful work on identifying such irresponsible employees, applying disciplinary measures against them and cleaning up our ranks from them,” Bobodjonov said.

