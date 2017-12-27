By Kamila Aliyeva

National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) has completed 119 drilling projects in the past nine months in the country's onshore and offshore areas.

This was announced by Naser Qolipour, a manager at NIDC, during a visit to a drilling exhibition underway in southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz.

Some 86 of the wells were drilled by National Iranian South Oilfields Company, 24 by Petroleum Engineering and Development Company, seven by Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) and two by National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Exploration Directorate, he noted.

NIDC operates as a subsidiary of National Iranian Oil Company. NIDC engages in the exploration, development, and delineation drilling of oil and gas wells. It owns and operates drilling rigs and equipment for providing drilling services.

The company’s services include well logging, cementing and acidizing, drill stem test, well testing, training and development, and general services. It also provides engineering, programming, and industrial cleaning services to steam boilers, compressors suction and lub oil systems, water gackets, chillers, and heat exchangers, as well as industrial cleaning services to the oil and gas refineries.

NIDC is in charge of all offshore and onshore drilling activities. NIDC provides more than 90 percent of drilling services needed by the oil companies inside the country.

Iran has huge reserves of oil as its proved reserves for 2017 amounted to 137.6 billion barrels of oil. The country ranks fourth in the world for oil reserves.

Iran's crude oil production was about 3.8 mb/d before sanctions. The figure dropped by 1 mb/d in 2015 due to sanctions.

Western sanctions on Iran were eliminated on January 2016, and that led to sudden increase of the country's oil output and export levels.

