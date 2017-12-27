By Trend

Uzbekistan plans to spend 94.3 billion soums for the improvement of territories adjacent to apartment houses.

According to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Finance, currently the multi-apartment housing stock of Uzbekistan has more than 32,400 houses, serviced by 4,000 private housing associations.

In particular, 2,779 children’s playgrounds are planned to be repaired and built for a total amount of 34.3 billion soums.

Irrigation networks with a length of 126,800 linear meters will be also repaired with an expenditure of 7.7 billion soums.

Moreover, 44.3 billion soums are planned to be spent on concreting of sidewalks with an area of 754,300 square meters.