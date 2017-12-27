By Trend:

A new procedure for compulsory technical inspection of cars belonging to individuals will be introduced in Uzbekistan from January 1, 2018.

According to podrobno.uz news agency, private companies will also be able to carry out technical inspection along with bodies of the State Road Safety Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

These measures are stipulated by a government decree, signed on December 22, 2017.

The government instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to review the amount of fees charged for compulsory technical inspection, including introduction of differentiated rates for legal entities and individuals, taking into account the vehicle category by January 15, 2018.

Moreover, the Uzbek Ministry of Internal Affairs will be engaged in monitoring and analyzing the effectiveness of inspections of cars by private companies.

Based on this study, proposals will be prepared by October 1, 2018, for further improvement of the process.

