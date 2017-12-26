By Trend

The volume of exports of leather and footwear enterprises of Uzbekistan exceeds $110 million in 2017, according to the website of the Russian international specialized exhibition “MOSSHOES”, where there is a page of the Association of Leather and Footwear Producers of Uzbekistan - “Uzbekcharmpoyabzali”.

It is noted that Uzbekistan’s footwear and leather goods companies annually produce more than 18 million pairs of quality footwear, modern leather clothing, and leather goods worth $5 million.

About 600 million square decimeters of leather goods are produced annually in the country.

Uzbekcharmpoyabzali was established under a presidential decree, dated February 23, 2000, and includes 252 enterprises.

Currently, more than 26,000 employees work in the leather and footwear industry of Uzbekistan.

---

