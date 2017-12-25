By Trend

On 22 December 2017 in New York there was held a signing ceremony of the Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Independent State of Samoa, Khovar reports.

According to the MFA Information Department, the Permanent Representatives of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Independent State of Samoa to the United Nations – Mahmadamin Mahmadaminov and Ali’ioaiga Feturi Elisaia to this effect, signed the Joint Communiqué.

---

