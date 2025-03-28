Azeri Light oil price drops

28 March 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil at Italy’s Augusta port (CIF basis) declined by $0.23 (0.3%), settling at $76.06 per barrel, Azernews reports.

At Turkiye’s Ceyhan port (FOB basis), Azeri Light oil fell by $0.14 (0.25%), reaching $74.23 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Urals crude saw a $0.25 (0.41%) drop, bringing its price to $59.61 per barrel. Dated Brent, extracted from the North Sea, declined by $0.39 (0.52%), trading at $74.49 per barrel.

For 2025, Azerbaijan’s state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.