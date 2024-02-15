Azerbaijan's turnover in non-oil sector indicates growth

15 February 2024 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Last year, the indicators of growth in the volume of turnover in the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan were over 10.2 %, in VAT turnover more than 10.6%, including over 15.6 % in electronic invoice turnover, Azernews reports, citing Orkhan Nazarli, head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, telling at the "Tax system in the new development period: strategic goals for a sustainable economy" Forum held in Baku today.

"In 2023, the turnover volume of the new generation control and cash register equipment, which play an important role in the transparency of transactions, reached AZN22bn ($12,9bn), " O. Nazarli added.

He said that the strategy of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy for 2024-2030 has been prepared.

Orkhan Nazarli, informed about the directions and mission of the strategy.

According to him, the main mission of the strategy of the State Tax Service for 2024-2030 is to ensure budget revenues, and prevent tax evasion and illegal tax advantages.

