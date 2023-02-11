Gas output from offshore Shah Deniz stands at 25bn cubic meters

11 February 2023 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In 2022, Shah Deniz spent around $2,281 million in operating expenditure and around $463 million in capital expenditure, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project, Azernews reports, citing a bp press release.

