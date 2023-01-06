Azerbaijani oil prices up on January 5

6 January 2023 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta has increased by $1.6 and amounted to $83.95 per barrel on January 5, Azernews reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $82.3 per barrel, which is an increase by $1.64 as compared to the previous price.

Moreover, Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline, the price of which increased by $0.51 and equaled $41 per barrel.

At the same time, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $1.37 and amounted to $76.89 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on January 6)

---

