Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

5 January 2023 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta decreased by $5.6 and totaled $82.35 per barrel on January 4, Azernews reports.

At the same time, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $5.67 and amounted to $80.66 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline, and the price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $39.49 per barrel, which is a decrease by $4.71.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, dropped by $5.71 and made up $75.52 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on January 4).

