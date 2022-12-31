Azerbaijani oil prices increase

31 December 2022 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta grew by $0.6 on December 30 compared to the previous price, amounting to $88.08 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $86.39 per barrel, up by $0.59 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $44.67 per barrel, increasing by $0.65 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $0.64 compared to the previous price and made up $81.33 per barrel on December 30.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on December 31)

