Azerbaijani oil prices increase

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, grew by $2.9 on December 14 compared to the previous price, amounting to $85.94 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.09 per barrel, also up by $2.93 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $48.21 per barrel, increasing by $2.65 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea on December 14 rose by $2.64 compared to the previous price and made up $83.61 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on December 15)

