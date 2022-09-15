Azerbaijani oil prices increase

15 September 2022 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.63 on September 14 compared to the previous price, amounting to $97.49 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on September 14 amounted to $96.08 per barrel, up by $1.56 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $68.66 per barrel on September 14, growing by $1.28 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $1.68 compared to the previous price and made up $93.13 per barrel.

