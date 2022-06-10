Minister: Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe stand 4.5 bcm

10 June 2022 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has exported 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe during the period of January-May 2022, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his official Twitter page.

During the reported period, Azerbaijan exported a total of 9.4 billion cubic meters of gas. Out of these, 48 percent were exported to Europe, 3.6 billion cubic meters of gas or 38 percent were exported to Turkey, and 1.3 billion cubic meters of gas or 14 percent to Georgia.

The minister noted that the gas exports increased by 27 percent compared to the same period of last year. He added that a total of 19.6 billion cubic meters of gas were produced in the country in the first five months of the year.

Moreover, Shahbazov stated that 13.9 million tons of oil were extracted and 11.4 million tons of oil exported in Azerbaijan during the reporting period.

To recall, with the completion of the TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor. The European Commission's Southern Gas Corridor initiative aims to build a natural gas supply route from the Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), and TAP.

Last year, TAP transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. By late 2022, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 9.1 billion cubic meters, and in 2023 the volume of gas supplies is expected to reach 11 billion cubic meters.

According to the forecast of the Azerbaijani government for oil and gas production in the country until 2026, about 48 billion cubic meters of gas will be produced in 2023, 49 billion cubic meters in 2024, and about 50 billion cubic meters in 2025.

