By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $1.12 on April 22 compared to the previous price, settling at $109.67 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on April 22 amounted to $108.16 per barrel, down by $10.02 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $68.03 per barrel on April 22, reduced by 78 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea lowered by 86 cents compared to the previous price and made up $105.37 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 23)

