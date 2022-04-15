By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $0.42 on April 14 compared to the previous price, settling at $110.3 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on April 14 amounted to $108.28 per barrel, down by $0.43 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $68.12 per barrel on April 14, reducing by $0.08 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea lowered by $0.07 compared to the previous price and made up $106.57 per barrel.

