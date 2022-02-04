By Trend

Southern Gas Corridor is important for development of gas market, said Amos Hochstein, Senior Advisor for Global Energy Security of the U.S. Department of State, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the plenary sessions on expansion of the project and energy transition held as part of the 8th Ministerial Meeting within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

Hochstein appreciated Azerbaijan’s significant contributions to European energy diversification through the Southern Gas Corridor.

“We are very glad that the Southern Gas Corridor has been implemented on time. Today, the importance of this corridor is better understood. This is an important project not only for reliable gas supply in Europe, but also for the development of the gas market. We are pleased to support this project,” he added.

