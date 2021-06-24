By Ayya Lmahamad

A joint venture of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Petrofac, and BP has secured a new contract worth around $25 million, to support the Azeri Central East project, operated by BP in Azerbaijan.

The scope of work includes the provision of commissioning technicians and other specialist personnel, mobilization and associated services to support the project at both onshore and offshore work sites in-country.

Noting that the service sector has become one of SOCAR’s core activities in recent years, the company’s vice-president for HR, IT and regulations Khalik Mammadov stated that the joint venture established with Petrofac is already operating at full capacity, expanding its scope of operations and achieving new successes.

“I believe that the agreement we signed with BP today will give a serious impetus to both the development of the joint venture and lifting our partnership with BP to a new level,” he added.

Global Head of Petrofac Training Services and SOCAR Petrofac Board member Patty Eid underlined that the SOCAR Petrofac JV is well-positioned to support BP’s operations more widely in the Caspian Sea.

“The development is already generating a significant number of jobs and our scope of work will involve the mobilization of around 150 specialist personnel over the duration of the contract, and the provision of all associated support services, for the safe and successful performance of the commissioning work,” Patty Eid stated.

The Azeri Central East project is the latest phase of development in the Azeri, Chirag and Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) contract area in Azerbaijan. The project is designed to produce up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. Construction works are currently in progress with the first oil expected in 2023.

