By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $45.98 per barrel last week (from August 24 through August 28), which is 93 cents or 2 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $46.6 per barrel, while the minimum was $45.48.
The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $45.2 per barrel last week, up 77 cents (1.7 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $45.99 per barrel, while the minimum was $44.81.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $44.26 per barrel, which is $1.04 or 2.4 percent more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $44.79 per barrel, while the minimum was $43.63.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $45.41 per barrel, which is 96 cents or 2.2 percent more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $46.01 per barrel, while the minimum was $44.89.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Aug. 24, 2020
|
Aug. 25, 2020
|
Aug. 26, 2020
|
Aug. 27, 2020
|
Aug. 28, 2020
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$45.48
|
$46.6
|
$46.26
|
$45.71
|
$45.85
|
$45.98
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$44.89
|
$46.01
|
$45.69
|
$45.17
|
$45.31
|
$45.41
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$43.63
|
$44.79
|
$44.43
|
$44.1
|
$44.37
|
$44.26
|
Brent Dated
|
$44.81
|
$45.99
|
$45.5
|
$44.82
|
$44.88
|
$45.2
---
