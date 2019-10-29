By Trend

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. crude inventory data for a pointer on oil demand trends, while concerns about slower economic growth overshadowed signs of a thawing in the trade war between Washington and Beijing, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent LCOc1 futures were down 6 cents at $61.51 a barrel by 0311 GMT, having fallen 0.7% on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 crude was down 12 cents at $55.69, after falling 1.5% in the previous session.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz