By Trend

Azerbaijani gas operator Azerigaz PA has switched to winter schedule on November 15, Azerigaz said in a message on Nov. 15.

The volume of natural gas supplied to the population has been increased due to cold months from Nov. 15, the message read.

"Due to the growing demand, from today, the volume of gas has been increased to 1.6 million cubic meters and on cold and frosty days the natural gas supply will be regulated according to the needs," the message said.

Azerigaz also noted that preparations for the uninterrupted supply of natural gas to over 2.16 million subscribers have been completed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz