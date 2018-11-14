By Trend

During the current year, Azerigas Production Association has supplied gas to 99 settlements, Azerigas said in a message on Nov. 13.

In January-September 2018, Azerigas laid 2,848 km of new gas pipelines, and for the safe operation of the gas pipeline network overhauled 208.8 km of the existing lines.

As a result of the construction work, 99 settlements have been provided with gas in Agstafa, Agjabadi, Agsu, Ismayilli, Barda, Tartar, Zardab, Kurdamir, Gakh, Guba, Shabran, Siyazan, Shamkir, Shamakhi, Shaki, Goychay, Goygol, Ujar, Khachmaz, Beylagan, Yevlakh, Lerik, Lankaran, Sabirabad, Saatli, Salyan, Neftchala, Jalilabad and Masalli regions.

