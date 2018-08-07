By Trend

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) launches its consultation process on its draft TAP Network Code (TNC), said a message from TAP AG consortium.

The TNC sets out the principles and rules which will govern the access, use and operation of the TAP pipeline.

It is also a requirement that forms part of the European Commission’s decision on the exemption of TAP from the EU’s Third Gas Directive in relation to third party access, tariff regulation and ownership unbundling.

Stakeholders may provide any comments they might have on the TNC, including its Annexes, between 7 August 2018 10:00 CET and 18 September 2018 18:00 CET.

“While pipeline construction activities continue, TAP is intensely preparing for the start of commercial operations in 2020. Establishing a TAP Network Code is an important milestone that is part of this process. It is the core regulatory document that will govern all transmission system operator activities. As such, we look forward to receiving input from all interested third parties,” Marija Savova, Head of Commercial for TAP said.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU), and has already attracted 1.5 billion euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which approved the loan in early February 2018.

Connecting with the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz