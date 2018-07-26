By Sara Israfilbayova

Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov met with a delegation led by Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union Commission Amani Abou-Zeid.

The guest was interested in Azerbaijan’s experience in the development of energy and prospects for cooperation with Azerbaijan in this sector.

Shahbazov spoke about the role of the energy sector in the development of the country’s economy, the implementation of international oil and gas contracts, and the implementation of global energy projects.

Also, the guests were informed about the ongoing reforms in the electric power industry, planned activities for the use of renewable energy sources, energy cooperation with neighboring countries.

It should be noted that SOCAR has offices in a number of African countries, implementing profit-making projects there.

SOCAR is a wholly state-owned national oil company headquartered in Baku, Azerbaijan. The company produces oil and natural gas from onshore and offshore fields in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea.

The company includes three production associations, one oil refining and gas processing enterprise, an oil flotilla, a deep-water base plant, two trusts, one institute, and 23 structures.

SOCAR established joint companies (including Georgia and Turkey), alliances, operating in various sectors of oil and gas spheres. It has representative offices in Georgia, the U.S., Turkey, Romania, Austria, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Great Britain, Iran, Germany, Ukraine, Belgium and Canada.

