By Trend:



Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh warned that the global energy market should not be politicized, noting that the market should be managed free from politics.



“Politicizing the energy market through imposing financial, commercial and technological restrictions on major producers and clients could harm the market,” Zangeneh said on Sunday addressing the 23rd International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show-2018) Tehran.



He added that Iran has practically proved in its trades that it has safeguarded a free trade system and the issue of energy security in the global market free from politics.



The International exhibition kicked off in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday.



Exhibitors from 38 countries represented over 4,000 Iranian and foreign international companies at the showcase, touted as the largest annual convention in Iran's petroleum industry, Shana reported.



The four-day exhibition is sponsored by the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum and its subsidiary the National Iranian Oil Company.



The exhibitors see the event as a great opportunity to directly get in touch with major foreign companies and domestic producers to undertake mutual cooperation and strike contracts in the upstream and downstream oil sectors.



Last year's exhibition was attended by 800 international companies from China, South Korea, Turkey, Italy, Spain, France, Austria, Germany and Finland.