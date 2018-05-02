SOCAR-AQS has commenced drilling works on Well № 326 located on the platform 7. Well № 326 will be drilled to Fasila Formation with depth of 2900 m.

The company reported that they will continue to adhere to their values, and as before, will be delivering the wells to their customers in compliance with health, safety and environment requirements; without any complications, ahead of the determined schedule and in cost effective manner.

The Customer of drilling works is Azneft Production Unit.

SOCAR-AQS LLC was established as an integrated drilling and well services management company between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic and Absheron Drilling Company in 2007. Main scope of activities of the company is provision of work and services related with drilling of oil and gas wells, including: well design and planning; drilling of oil and gas wells; drilling of directionally deviated wells; drilling of horizontal wells; well completion; well workover; sidetracking and drilling of multilateral wells.

Currently, SOCAR-AQS implements works on drilling the wells from fixed platforms 7 and 11 located on Shallow Water Gunashli Field, fixed platform 1 located on Umid Field and from fixed platform 6 located on the Bulla Field.

The company is a contractor member of IADC since 2009. SOCAR-AQS has been assessed and certified as meeting the requirements of ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004 and OHSAS 18001:2007 international standards for Provision of Integrated Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling and Well Services; Casing Running Services and BOP and Wellhead Equipment Repairing and Testing Services.

In 2017, SOCAR-AQS have been certified as meeting the requirements of the API Spec Q2 Quality Management System Standard for the Provision of Integrated Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling & Well Services.

