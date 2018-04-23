Trend:

The Agency for regulation of energy issues of Azerbaijan was elected an associate member of the Regional Association of energy regulators (ERRA), the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan reported on April 23.

The decision was taken today at the meeting of the ERRA. Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by Chairman of the Agency for regulation of energy issues Samir Akhundov.

Currently, ERRA consists of 30 full and seven associate members from Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the United States. The Regional Association was established with the financial support of USAID.

The Agency for regulation of energy issues under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan was established by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev on December 22, 2017.